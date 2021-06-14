Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of ZIM opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

