Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 60,974 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,453 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.