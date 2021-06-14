Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Boosted by William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

