Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for (GRT.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The firm had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.80 million.

(GRT.TO) has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

