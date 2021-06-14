QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.66 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $316,492.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00164810 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00185519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.79 or 0.01034351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,947.58 or 0.99855989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.