QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 861.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,688 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

