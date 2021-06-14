Qtum Price Tops $8.91 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.91 or 0.00022749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $877.54 million and approximately $268.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,481,933 coins and its circulating supply is 98,448,130 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

