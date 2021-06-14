Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) vs. G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Head-To-Head Review

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) and G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

35.8% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Quad/Graphics has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G6 Materials has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quad/Graphics and G6 Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 0 0 0 N/A G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Quad/Graphics and G6 Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics -3.76% 12.34% 0.77% G6 Materials -33.99% -99.25% -56.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quad/Graphics and G6 Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $2.93 billion 0.07 -$128.30 million N/A N/A G6 Materials $920,000.00 19.84 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

G6 Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quad/Graphics.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats G6 Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics, as well as manufactures ink. It serves blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies. The company also offers a selection of graphene and other 2D based R&D materials through its e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers a portfolio of specialty fused filament fabrication filaments; and holds new proprietary technology encompassing the preparation and separation of atomic layers of graphene. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. G6 Materials Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.