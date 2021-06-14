Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth $10,653,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE NX opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.69. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

