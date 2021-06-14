Quant Market Capitalization Achieves $722.44 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $59.84 or 0.00150889 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $722.44 million and $9.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

