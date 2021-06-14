Quantstamp Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.34 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $30.96 million and $3.34 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00815988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.50 or 0.07889607 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

