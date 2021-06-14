Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Sells $144,115.50 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elizabeth King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50.

Quantum stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 205.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,895 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 236,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

