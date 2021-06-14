Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Achieves $19.32 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $281,159.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.35 or 0.06398795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $625.80 or 0.01560934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.44 or 0.00437597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00146854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.22 or 0.00669024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.00430760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006853 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,191,572 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

