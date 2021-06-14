Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the May 13th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QTRRF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Quaterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

