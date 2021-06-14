QuickSwap Price Tops $489.64 on Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $78.22 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $489.64 or 0.01202612 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.99 or 0.01031549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.24 or 1.00162796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

