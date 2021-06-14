Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 59.4% Lower Over Last Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 59.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,449,014 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

