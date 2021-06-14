QunQun (QUN) Hits Market Cap of $6.21 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $4.08 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00786620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.63 or 0.07916234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00083153 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

