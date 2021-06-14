Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEB opened at $13.96 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.