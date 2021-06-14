Qwertycoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $4.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

