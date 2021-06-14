R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.70. 26,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,013,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $480.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,276,026 shares of company stock worth $7,059,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

