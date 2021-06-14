Rabbit token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RBT)

Rabbit token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Rabbit token has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rabbit token has a market capitalization of $223,757.30 and $6,079.00 worth of Rabbit token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rabbit token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00169374 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00184975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.01063610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,743.96 or 1.00162516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Rabbit token Coin Profile

Rabbit token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. Rabbit token’s official Twitter account is @RabbitPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Rabbit token

