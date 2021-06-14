RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 1,529.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 2.93% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 272,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $563.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.00.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

