Radix 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $912,899.00 (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $105.45 million and approximately $912,899.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

