RAI Finance (RAI) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $47.96 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00171595 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.01 or 0.01060612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,581.27 or 0.99714178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,078,265 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

