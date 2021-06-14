Rainicorn Reaches One Day Volume of $103,829.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $103,829.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00062458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00165313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00184722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.01051477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,228.82 or 1.00140627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

