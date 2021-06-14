Rally Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.11 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $96.04 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00166457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00185365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01028740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,542.29 or 1.00039467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,627,963 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

