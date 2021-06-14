Rally Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $86.13 million and $2.01 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00159685 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00184915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.73 or 0.01038024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.41 or 0.99959688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,537,922 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

