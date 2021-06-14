Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after buying an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.