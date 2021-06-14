Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 81.0% in May

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNGR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of RNGR opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

