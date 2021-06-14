Rapidz Price Down 31.9% This Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $325,596.97 and $1,200.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.04 or 0.00791074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00084714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.08039455 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

