RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. Roth Capital raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $156,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAPT traded up $21.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,772,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,090. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

