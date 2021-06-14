RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 34475417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAPT. Roth Capital upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,732 shares of company stock worth $156,768. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

