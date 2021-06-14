Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of REEMF opened at $2.04 on Monday. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of -0.66.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul John Schlauch sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,497.93. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

