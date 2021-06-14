Rarible (RARI) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Rarible has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.55 or 0.00026131 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $43.83 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.00793577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.76 or 0.08048401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00084493 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

RARI is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,154,167 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.