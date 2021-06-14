Raven Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1,704.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 20% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $1,704.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00165726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00185472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.43 or 0.01049559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,357.25 or 1.00271827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

