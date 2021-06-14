Raydium Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00010539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $216.46 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00166387 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00186320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.12 or 0.01060757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,430.58 or 1.00175580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,889,989 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

