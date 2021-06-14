Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Raymond James worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

RJF stock opened at $131.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

