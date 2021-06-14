Raymond James Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $55.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 120.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

