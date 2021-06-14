Raze Network Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $598,057.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00160561 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00182313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.01032511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,257.57 or 0.99903000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

