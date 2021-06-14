RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.76% of RCM Technologies worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCMT. B. Riley raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.93. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

