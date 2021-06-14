REAL (REAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $89.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, REAL has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One REAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. REAL has a market cap of $711,464.11 and $89.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00791869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.02 or 0.08014021 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

