Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $1.53 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $545,603.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00166737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00186072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.01052285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.00 or 0.99576254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

