Realty Income (NYSE:O) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

NYSE O traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,835. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

