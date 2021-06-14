ReapChain Hits Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $245,999.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00791869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.02 or 0.08014021 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

