Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.34). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($6.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RETA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,671,998. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $145.97 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

