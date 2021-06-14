Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Best Buy (BBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Best Buy (NYSE: BBY):

6/1/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “buy” rating.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

5/24/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Best Buy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

4/28/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from growth in digital sales, as witnessed during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. This has been boosting revenues in the company’s Domestic segment. The company expects to keep gaining from growth in the digital realm and has therefore been investing toward boosting omni-channel capabilities. Additionally, up until the fourth quarter, the company has continued to gain from consumers enhanced spending on products that support stay-at-home needs. However, management expects such trends to diminish gradually, due to the revival in travel and outdoor dining. As a result, it provided a dismal comparable sales view for fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company has been grappling with soft gross margins due to higher supply chain costs.”

4/26/2021 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.12. 80,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,492. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

