Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

6/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$120.00.

5/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$115.00 to C$129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$119.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$114.00. 139,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$105.61. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a market cap of C$10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558. Insiders have sold 107,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,536 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

