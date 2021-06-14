Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPeng (XPEV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV):

6/2/2021 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $50.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. 646,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,280,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

