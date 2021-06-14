Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Gym Group (GYM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Gym Group (LON: GYM) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:GYM traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 299 ($3.91). 147,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The Gym Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £496.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

