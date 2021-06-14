RED 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,988.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. RED has a market cap of $859,039.43 and $42,988.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00436317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

